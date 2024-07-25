Ahead of Pinterest (PINS) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Pinterest (PINS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $847.84 million, up 19.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Pinterest metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' stands at $142.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' to come in at $37.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada' should come in at $667.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Monthly Active Users - Global' will reach 524. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 465 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Monthly Active Users - International' will likely reach 286. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 246 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada' should arrive at 98. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 95.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Monthly Active Users - Europe' of 141. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 124 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'ARPU - U.S. and Canada' at $6.75. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.92 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Pinterest here>>>



Shares of Pinterest have demonstrated returns of -12.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PINS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.