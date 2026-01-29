Ahead of Pfizer (PFE) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Pfizer (PFE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, reflecting a decline of 9.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $16.93 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Pfizer metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Worldwide' to reach $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Worldwide' will reach $335.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- Worldwide' should come in at $173.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +36.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Oncology- Xtandi- Worldwide' will likely reach $622.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- United States' reaching $665.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Total International' to come in at $112.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Oncology- Xtandi- United States' will reach $622.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- United States' at $150.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +135.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- Total International' should arrive at $22.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -64.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Pfizer CentreOne- United States' stands at $92.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Pfizer CentreOne- Total International' of $255.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Primary Care- Eliquis- Total International' will reach $751.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

Shares of Pfizer have demonstrated returns of +3.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change.

