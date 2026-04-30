Ahead of Pfizer (PFE) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Pfizer (PFE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 19.6%. Revenues are expected to be $13.82 billion, up 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Pfizer metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Worldwide' will reach $944.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Worldwide' to come in at $148.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- Worldwide' to reach $124.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Primary Care- Eliquis- Worldwide' should arrive at $1.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- United States' of $635.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Total International' reaching $96.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -11% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Oncology- Xtandi- United States' stands at $493.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- United States' should come in at $100.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- Total International' will reach $23.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -53.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Pfizer CentreOne- United States' will reach $70.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Pfizer CentreOne- Total International' will likely reach $189.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Primary Care- Eliquis- Total International' at $655.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

Shares of Pfizer have demonstrated returns of -8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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