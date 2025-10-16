Ahead of Pentair (PNR) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Pentair plc (PNR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1 billion, up 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pentair metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Pool' at $345.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Flow' reaching $387.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Water Solutions' will reach $270.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Growth - Core - Pool' to come in at 3.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment income (loss)- Pool' stands at $120.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $112.70 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment income (loss)- Water Solutions' should come in at $64.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $64.40 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment income (loss)- Flow' of $88.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $82.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Pentair shares have recorded returns of +0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PNR will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.