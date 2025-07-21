Ahead of Pegasystems (PEGA) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Pegasystems (PEGA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 7.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $368.77 million, increasing 5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Pegasystems metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscription services' of $251.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription license' will reach $53.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -36.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $305.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Consulting' will reach $54.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Pegasystems have returned +5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, PEGA carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

