Ahead of Pegasystems (PEGA) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Pegasystems (PEGA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, indicating a decline of 4.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $356 million, representing an increase of 7.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pegasystems metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription services' will likely reach $238.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription license' will reach $62.49 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $301.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Consulting' should come in at $54.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- Subscription services' stands at $196.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $176.08 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- Subscription' to come in at $259.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $238.77 million.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Subscription license' to reach $62.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $62.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Pegasystems have experienced a change of -6.2% in the past month compared to the -5.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PEGA is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

