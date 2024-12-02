Ahead of Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Cos. (PDCO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.64 billion, down 0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Patterson Cos. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Dental supply' reaching $623.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Animal Health' stands at $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consolidated Net Sales- Consumable- Total' will reach $1.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Consolidated Net Sales- Value-added services and Other- Total' will reach $105.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Dental supply- Consumable' should arrive at $345.63 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Dental supply- Equipment and software' to come in at $194.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Dental supply- Value-added services and other' will likely reach $78.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Value-added services and Other' should come in at $23.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Equipment' to reach $30.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Consumable' will reach $967.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consolidated Net Sales- Equipment- Total' of $224.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Dental' at $53.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $55.28 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Patterson Cos. here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Patterson Cos. have returned +3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Currently, PDCO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

