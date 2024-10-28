Ahead of Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Parker-Hannifin (PH) will announce quarterly earnings of $6.13 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.91 billion, increasing 1.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Parker-Hannifin metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Aerospace Systems' will reach $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International' should come in at $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America' will reach $2.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Parker-Hannifin here>>>



Shares of Parker-Hannifin have demonstrated returns of -1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PH is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.