Ahead of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 590%. Revenues are expected to be $323.83 million, up 29.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Pagaya Technologies Ltd. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Interest income' will reach $7.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue from fees' stands at $306.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Network Volume' of $2.53 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.30 billion.

Over the past month, shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. have returned +31.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, PGY carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

