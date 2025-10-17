Ahead of Packaging Corp. (PKG) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Corp. (PKG) to post quarterly earnings of $2.83 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.26 billion, up 3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Packaging Corp. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Sales- Packaging' stands at $2.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Sales- Corporate and Other' should arrive at $17.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Sales- Paper' reaching $151.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment operating income (loss) excluding special items- Packaging' at $351.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $321.60 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment operating income (loss) excluding special items- Paper' will reach $37.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Packaging Corp. have demonstrated returns of -4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PKG is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.