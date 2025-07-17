Ahead of Paccar (PCAR) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Paccar (PCAR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share, indicating a decline of 39.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.82 billion, representing a decline of 17.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Paccar metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and Revenues- Parts' will reach $1.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales and Revenues- Truck' will likely reach $5.00 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales and Revenues- Other' of $19.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales and Revenues- Financial Services' to reach $511.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Truck deliveries - Total' to come in at 38,175 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 48,400 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Truck deliveries - Other' should come in at 6,754 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8,200 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Truck deliveries - Europe' stands at 10,119 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11,500 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada' at 21,302 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28,700 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Pretax Profit- Financial Services' will reach $107.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $111.20 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pretax Profit- Parts' reaching $407.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $413.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Pretax Profit- Truck' will reach $339.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $837.30 million.

Over the past month, shares of Paccar have returned +5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Currently, PCAR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

