Ahead of Oshkosh (OSK) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oshkosh (OSK) will report quarterly earnings of $3 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.78 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Oshkosh metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Vocational- Total' will likely reach $810.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +38%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Defense' reaching $554.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Access- Other' to come in at $282.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Access- Aerial work platforms' at $699.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Access- Total' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Access- Telehandlers' should come in at $407.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Oshkosh have returned +7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, OSK carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

