Ahead of Organon (OGN) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Organon (OGN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, indicating a decline of 2.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.56 billion, representing an increase of 2.7% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Organon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Women's Health- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT' stands at $238.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Women's Health- Follistim AQ' of $66.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Biosimilars Total' will likely reach $168.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Women?s Health Total' reaching $452.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT' at $164.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' should come in at $400.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- NuvaRing' will reach $10.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -44%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Follistim AQ' should arrive at $25.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Established Brands- U.S.- Respiratory- Other' will reach $13.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Other' will reach $69.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Diprospan' to come in at $34.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Fosamax' to reach $35.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Organon have returned -10.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, OGN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

