Ahead of O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.4 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some O'Reilly Automotive metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers' should arrive at $2.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Other sales and sales adjustments' to come in at $111.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales to professional service provider customers' should come in at $2.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' at 4.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Square footage - Total' will likely reach 51 millions of square feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 49 millions of square feet.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Total' reaching 6,585 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,378 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores opened' will reach 47 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 87 .

The consensus estimate for 'Ending domestic store count' stands at 6,446 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,265 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ending Canada store count' of 25 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 26 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Domestic New stores opened' will reach 41 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 78 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mexico Stores at End of the Period' will reach 114 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 87 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales per weighted-average square foot' to reach $85.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $82.70 million.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have experienced a change of +8.4% in the past month compared to the +0.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORLY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

