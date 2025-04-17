Ahead of O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) will report quarterly earnings of $9.83 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.17 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific O'Reilly Automotive metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers' reaching $2.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales to professional service provider customers' to reach $1.96 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other sales and sales adjustments' will reach $106.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' should come in at 2.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Square footage - Total' of 49.16 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 47.14 Msq ft.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Total' stands at 6,440. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,217 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending domestic store count' will reach 6,326. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,131 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores opened' will reach 50. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mexico Stores at End of the Period' should arrive at 89. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales per weighted-average square foot' at $85.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $82.59 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Stores at Beginning of the period' to come in at 6,393. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,157 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for O'Reilly Automotive here>>>



Over the past month, shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. Currently, ORLY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.