Ahead of Ooma (OOMA) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ooma (OOMA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 60% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $79.82 million, increasing 22.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ooma metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product and other' of $5.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription and services' will reach $71.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Margin- Subscription and services' at 69.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 70.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Core users' should come in at 1.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.23 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Premium core users' will reach 857.21 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 803.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net dollar subscription retention rate' will reach 99.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 99.0%.

Analysts expect 'Annualized exit recurring revenue (AERR)' to come in at 272.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 234.00 million.

Over the past month, Ooma shares have recorded returns of +23.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OOMA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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