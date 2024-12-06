Ahead of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $518.59 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ollie's Bargain Outlet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Comparable store sales change' to come in at 0.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - End of period' stands at 553. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 505 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of new stores' will reach 28. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 23 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores open at the beginning of period' at 525. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 482.



Over the past month, shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have returned +1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, OLLI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

