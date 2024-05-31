Ahead of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 32.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $505.79 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ollie's Bargain Outlet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable store sales change' will reach 2.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.5% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - End of period' should come in at 517. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 476.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of new stores' will likely reach 6. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores open at the beginning of period' will reach 512. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 468 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have experienced a change of +8.7% in the past month compared to the +4.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OLLI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

