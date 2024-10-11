Ahead of Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $70.95 million, exhibiting a decline of 2.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Old Second Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 4.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 53.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 50.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total interest earning assets - Average Balance' will likely reach $5.26 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.39 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Total noninterest income' to reach $10.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.88 million.

Analysts expect 'Net interest and dividend income' to come in at $60.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.03 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $60.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $63.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Old Second Bancorp here>>>



Over the past month, Old Second Bancorp shares have recorded returns of -7.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OSBC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

