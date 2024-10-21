Ahead of Old Republic (ORI) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Old Republic International (ORI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.07 billion, up 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Old Republic metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net premiums earned' should arrive at $1.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net investment income' at $134.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Other income' should come in at $47.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment' will reach $710.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income' of $15.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenue- General Insurance Segment' to reach $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net premiums earned' will reach $694.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'General Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio' will likely reach 65.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'General Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' reaching 28.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28.6%.

Analysts expect 'Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' to come in at 97.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 96.7% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Title Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' stands at 94.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'General Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' will reach 93.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 89%.



Shares of Old Republic have demonstrated returns of +3.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)

