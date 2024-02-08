Ahead of Zoetis (ZTS) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Zoetis (ZTS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.19 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Zoetis metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Companion Animal' at $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Livestock' stands at $696.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health' reaching $25.39 million. The estimate points to a change of -6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Livestock - Swine' to come in at $132.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Livestock - Poultry' will likely reach $119.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Livestock - Sheep and other' will reach $13.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -29.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.' should come in at $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock' will reach $248.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal' of $510.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- International Revenue' should arrive at $971.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- International - Livestock' to reach $460.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Companion Animal' will reach $944.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.



Shares of Zoetis have demonstrated returns of -0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZTS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

