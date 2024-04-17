Ahead of Zions (ZION) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions (ZION) will report quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 24.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $746.12 million, exhibiting a decline of 12% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Zions metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest margin' will reach 2.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $80.72 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $83.83 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 68.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 59.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total nonperforming assets' to come in at $223.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $173 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' of 10.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total risk-based capital ratio' should arrive at 12.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.4% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonaccrual Loan' will reach $217.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $171 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' reaching 8.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $161.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $160 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Taxable-equivalent net interest income' should come in at $587.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $688 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Other customer-related fees' to reach $15.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Card fees' will likely reach $25.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24 million.



Shares of Zions have experienced a change of -0.7% in the past month compared to the -1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZION is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

