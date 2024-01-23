Ahead of WSFS (WSFS) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from WSFS Financial (WSFS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, indicating a decline of 21.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $248.46 million, representing a decrease of 4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific WSFS metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 4.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 56.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 51.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $176.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $193.89 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Interest Income' stands at $71.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $64.88 million.



