Ahead of Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Willis Towers Watson (WTW) will announce quarterly earnings of $7.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.9 billion, increasing 6.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Willis Towers Watson metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career' of $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Risk and Broking' should come in at $1.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Operating Income- Risk and Broking' will reach $307.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $269 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Segment Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career' to come in at $725.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $672 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Willis Towers Watson shares have witnessed a change of +2.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WTW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

