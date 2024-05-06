Ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) will report quarterly loss of $0.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 233.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.29 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Warner Bros. Discovery metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Total' to come in at $2.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Total' will reach $5.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Pro Forma Combined Studios Revenues- Total' to reach $3.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Other' stands at $272.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Content' of $2.85 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Distribution' will reach $5.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Advertising' should come in at $2.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Distribution' will likely reach $2.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Advertising' should arrive at $2.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Distribution' reaching $2.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Content' at $252.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total DTC Subscribers' will reach 97,175.00 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 97,600 thousand in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Warner Bros. Discovery here>>>



Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery have experienced a change of -4.2% in the past month compared to the -1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WBD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.