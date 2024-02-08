Ahead of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.15 per share, indicating an increase of 40% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $135.28 million, representing a decrease of 7.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 8.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Upstart Holdings, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net' will reach $150.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Platform and referral fees, net' to reach $115.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -55.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Servicing and other fees, net' of $34.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. have demonstrated returns of -8.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), UPST is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

