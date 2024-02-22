Ahead of Universal Health Services (UHS) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Universal Health Services (UHS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.66 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Universal Health Services metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services' should come in at $2.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Behavioral health services' stands at $1.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Other' reaching $3.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -75.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Hospitals owned and leased - Acute care hospitals' to reach 27. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Admissions - Acute care hospitals - Same facility basis' will likely reach 83,451. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 80,105.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Hospitals owned and leased - Behavioral health centers' should arrive at 331. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 331.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services' to come in at $286.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $282.89 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services' at $144.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58.42 million in the same quarter last year.



