Ahead of Union Pacific (UNP) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Union Pacific (UNP) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.11 billion, declining 1.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Union Pacific metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Freight Revenues- Premium' at $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Freight Revenues- Industrial Products' will reach $2.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Other revenues' should arrive at $375.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Freight revenues' will reach $5.79 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Ratio' will likely reach 62.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 61%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue Ton-Miles' stands at 105,057.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 102,927 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Carloads - Total' to come in at 2,033.61 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,988 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Ton-Miles - Industrial Products' should come in at 32,001.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31,114 million.

Analysts forecast 'Locomotive Fuel Statistics - Average Fuel Price Per Gallon Consumed' to reach $3.24. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.70 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Ton-Miles (GTMs)' reaching 211,679.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 208,949 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Locomotive Fuel Statistics - Fuel consumed in gallons' will reach 225.04 Mgal. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 222 Mgal in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue Ton-Miles - Bulk' of 50,545.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49,807 million.



