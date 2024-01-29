Ahead of Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Tractor Supply (TSCO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.22 per share, reflecting a decline of 8.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.66 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tractor Supply metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable store sales increase' will reach -4.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Petsense' should come in at 198. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 186 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores' at 2,416. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,333.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Tractor Supply' of 2,206. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,066 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'New stores opened - Tractor Supply' stands at 21. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 39 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Selling Square Footage' will reach 38.53 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 37.27 Msq ft.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'New stores opened - Petsense' reaching 3. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Tractor Supply here>>>



Tractor Supply shares have witnessed a change of +5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TSCO is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.