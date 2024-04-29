Ahead of Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Thomson Reuters (TRI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.85 billion, increasing 6.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Thomson Reuters metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Legal Professionals' will reach $726.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals' should come in at $316.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Global Print' reaching $127.48 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Reuters News' should arrive at $204.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Corporates' stands at $477.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals' will reach $324.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $318 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates' will likely reach $168.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $154 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News' of $48.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print' at $44.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals' will reach $164.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $149 million.



Shares of Thomson Reuters have demonstrated returns of -0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

