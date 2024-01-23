Ahead of The Bancorp (TBBK) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, The Bancorp (TBBK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, reflecting an increase of 33.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $118.52 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific The Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 5.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Interest-Earning Assets' stands at $7.14 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.30 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non Interest Income' will reach $27.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.74 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $90.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $76.76 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of The Bancorp have demonstrated returns of 1.69% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change.

Zacks Investment Research

