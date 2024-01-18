Ahead of Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments (TXN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 31.5%. Revenues are expected to be $4.11 billion, down 11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Texas Instruments metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $230.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Embedded Processing' will likely reach $831.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Analog' of $3.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -14.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Profit- Analog' to reach $1.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.80 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Profit- Other' to come in at -$142.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $85 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- Embedded Processing' reaching $254.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $293 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Instruments here>>>



Texas Instruments shares have witnessed a change of -1.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TXN is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

