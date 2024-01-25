Ahead of Teradyne (TER) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradyne (TER) will report quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 21.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $676.37 million, exhibiting a decline of 7.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Teradyne metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Wireless Test' will reach $37.42 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Industrial Automation (Robotics)' will likely reach $113.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Semiconductor Test' stands at $442.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Systems Test' at $81.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.4%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Teradyne here>>>



Shares of Teradyne have experienced a change of -0.1% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TER is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.