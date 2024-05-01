Ahead of Teleflex (TFX) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Teleflex (TFX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.07 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $726.69 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Teleflex metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Interventional' of $124.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Interventional Urology' will reach $83.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Vascular Access' stands at $183.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Anesthesia' should arrive at $95.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Other' should come in at $53.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -25.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Surgical' to come in at $103.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Development Services)' to reach $81.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Asia' will reach $82.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' at $155.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' reaching $419.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.



Shares of Teleflex have demonstrated returns of -4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TFX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

