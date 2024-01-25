Ahead of Sysco (SYY) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sysco (SYY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $19.29 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sysco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Other' of $301.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- SYGMA' reaching $1.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'International Foodservice Operations' will likely reach $3.45 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Analysts forecast 'U.S. Foodservice Operations' to reach $13.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income (GAAP)- Other' at $9.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.88 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income (GAAP)- SYGMA' will reach $9.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.81 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'OTHER- Gross Profit' stands at $77.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $77.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'SYGMA- Gross Profit' should arrive at $149.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $150.46 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating income adjusted for certain items (Non-GAAP)- International Foodservice Operations' to come in at $85.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $78.64 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)- U.S. Foodservice Operations' will reach $824.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $790.91 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'International Foodservice Operations- Gross Profit' should come in at $653.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $624.46 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'U.S. Foodservice Operations- Gross Profit' will reach $2.55 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.49 billion.



Over the past month, Sysco shares have recorded returns of +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SYY will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

