Ahead of Synchrony (SYF) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Synchrony (SYF) to post quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. Revenues are expected to be $4.44 billion, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 5.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Synchrony metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 33.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 35% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest margin' reaching 14.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.2%.

Analysts expect 'Net charge-offs as of average loan receivables' to come in at 6.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total interest-earning assets - Average Balance' to reach $120.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $107.95 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Platform Analysis - Digital - Period-end loan receivables' stands at $28.13 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24.94 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Platform Analysis - Home & Auto - Average loan receivables, including held for sale' will reach $32.17 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.69 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Purchase volume' should arrive at $14.35 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.44 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Period-end loan receivables' will reach $19.40 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.70 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Average loan receivables, including held for sale' will likely reach $19.65 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.71 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Platform Analysis - Health & Wellness - Purchase volume' of $4.13 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Platform Analysis - Health & Wellness - Period-end loan receivables' at $14.84 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.58 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Platform Analysis - Health & Wellness - Average loan receivables, including held for sale' will reach $14.48 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.31 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Synchrony here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Synchrony have returned +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Currently, SYF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

