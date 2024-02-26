Ahead of Supernus (SUPN) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, indicating a decline of 4.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $154.44 million, representing a decrease of 7.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Supernus metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net product sales- Trokendi XR' stands at $14.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -74.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net product sales- Oxtellar XR' reaching $28.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net product sales- Qelbree' will reach $42.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +79.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net product sales' will reach $148.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Royalty revenues' will reach $5.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +59.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net product sales- GOCOVRI' at $36.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net product sales- Other' should come in at $7.85 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net product sales- APOKYN' will likely reach $19.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Supernus shares have witnessed a change of +1.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), SUPN is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

