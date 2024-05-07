Ahead of Supernus (SUPN) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 34.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $146.44 million, declining 4.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Supernus metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net product sales- Trokendi XR' will likely reach $13.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of -60.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net product sales- Oxtellar XR' to reach $27.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net product sales- Qelbree' will reach $42.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +63.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net product sales' reaching $140.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Royalty revenues' to come in at $6.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -53.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net product sales- GOCOVRI' at $31.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net product sales- Other' will reach $8.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net product sales- APOKYN' stands at $15.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Supernus shares have witnessed a change of -3.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SUPN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

