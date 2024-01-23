Ahead of Stellar Bancorp (STEL) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Stellar Bancorp (STEL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, indicating an increase of 1300% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $107.73 million, representing a decrease of 14.7% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Stellar Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net interest margin (tax equivalent)' to come in at 4.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' should come in at $9.76 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.82 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $102.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $115.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $4.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.64 million.



Shares of Stellar Bancorp have experienced a change of -4.3% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), STEL is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

