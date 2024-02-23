Ahead of Squarespace (SQSP) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Squarespace (SQSP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 342.9%. Revenues are expected to be $263.79 million, up 15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Squarespace metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Commerce' will reach $81.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Presence' to reach $182.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total bookings' will likely reach $267.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $232.15 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Annual run-rate revenue (ARRR)' will reach $1.10 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $931.71 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)' should arrive at $1.62 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.56 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average revenue per unique subscription (ARPUS)' at $234.65. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $209.16.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Unique subscriptions' reaching 4. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.



Shares of Squarespace have experienced a change of -2.6% in the past month compared to the +5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SQSP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

