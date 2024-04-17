Ahead of SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, SmarFinancial (SMBK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, reflecting a decline of 39.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $38.98 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific SmarFinancial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 74.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 64.2% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 2.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' at $4.44 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total noninterest income' will reach $7.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.93 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income (FTE)' will reach $31.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $36.08 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income' will likely reach $31.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $35.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of SmarFinancial have experienced a change of -5.1% in the past month compared to the -1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SMBK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

