Ahead of SL Green (SLG) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, SL Green (SLG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share, reflecting a decline of 39% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $131.67 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 41.5%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain SL Green metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Rental revenue, net' at $150.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Investment income' will likely reach $6.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -45.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Other income' will reach $15.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $49.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $72.95 million.



Shares of SL Green have demonstrated returns of +1.30% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SLG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

