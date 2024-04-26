Ahead of Sirius XM (SIRI) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Sirius XM (SIRI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.13 billion, representing a decrease of 0.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sirius XM metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Total' will reach $1.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Total' to come in at $466.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue' reaching $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Advertising revenue' to reach $39.39 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue' will likely reach $45.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscriber revenue' stands at $1.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue' at $129.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'ARPU - Sirius XM' will reach $15.46. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.29 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers' should arrive at 6,010. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,222 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers' of 33,579. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 34,024 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Paid promotional subscribers' will reach 1,919. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,984.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers' should come in at 31,712. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 32,040 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Sirius XM have demonstrated returns of -22.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SIRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

