Ahead of Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Sherwin-Williams (SHW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.25 per share, indicating an increase of 10.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.49 billion, representing an increase of 0.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sherwin-Williams metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Paint Stores Group' will reach $2.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Consumer Brands Group' will reach $856.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Performance Coatings Group' to reach $1.68 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Paint Stores Group - Net New Stores' stands at 13. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group' will reach 4,707. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,628.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Income Before income tax- Paint Stores Group' at $590.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $526.70 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Performance Coatings Group (PCG)- Adjusted segment profit' should arrive at $294.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $268.80 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Consumer Brands Group (CBG)- Adjusted segment profit' reaching $121.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $113.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sherwin-Williams here>>>



Shares of Sherwin-Williams have demonstrated returns of -9.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SHW is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.