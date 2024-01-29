Ahead of SEI (SEIC) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that SEI Investments (SEIC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $481.24 million, increasing 5.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 4.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain SEI metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Private Banks' of $121.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Investments in New Business' will reach $5.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Investment Managers' to come in at $170.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Asset management, administration and distribution fees' should come in at $382.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Information processing and software servicing fees' to reach $96.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Investment Advisors' will likely reach $110.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets under management - Institutional Investors' at $78.25 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $74.74 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs' should arrive at $87.86 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $83.75 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets under management - Investments in New Business' stands at $2.29 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.13 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets under management - Investment Advisors' reaching $76.56 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $71.68 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets under management - Private Banks' will reach $28.22 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.59 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets under management - Investment Managers' will reach $154.15 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $141.48 billion in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, SEI shares have recorded returns of +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SEIC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

