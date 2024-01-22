Ahead of Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Seacoast Banking (SBCF) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $135.33 million, declining 1.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Seacoast Banking metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 3.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 64.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total nonperforming loans' to come in at $42.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $28.80 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total nonperforming assets' stands at $49.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31.14 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total Earning Assets' should arrive at $13.19 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.91 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total noninterest income' will likely reach $19.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income - FTE' reaching $116.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $119.86 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income' should come in at $115.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $119.71 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Seacoast Banking have demonstrated returns of -7.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SBCF is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

