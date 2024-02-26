Ahead of Sabra (SBRA) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.1%. Revenues are expected to be $163.49 million, down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sabra metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Interest and other income' of $8.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' should arrive at $61.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Rental and related revenues' to reach $94.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $43.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $49.93 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Sabra shares have witnessed a change of +4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SBRA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

