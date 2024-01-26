Ahead of Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Rockwell Automation (ROK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.61 per share, indicating an increase of 6.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.07 billion, representing an increase of 4.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Rockwell Automation metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Intelligent Devices' should arrive at $989.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Lifecycle Services' at $493.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Software & Control' reaching $581.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices' will reach $204.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $209.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services' should come in at $33.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating earnings- Software & Control' to come in at $172.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $167.30 million.



Over the past month, Rockwell Automation shares have recorded returns of -2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ROK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

