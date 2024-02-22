Ahead of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 111.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $565.49 million, exhibiting an increase of 6.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 106.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain R1 RCM Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Net operating fees' to come in at $362.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Modular and other' at $181.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Incentive fees' should come in at $25.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of R1 RCM Inc. have returned +2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, RCM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

