Ahead of Prologis (PLD) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prologis (PLD) will report quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.81 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Prologis metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Rental' will reach $1.81 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Strategic capital' should arrive at $129.60 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $641.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $602.37 million in the same quarter last year.



Prologis shares have witnessed a change of -8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

